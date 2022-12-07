Quilts & Cats Of Calico Announced As Adaptation Of The Board Game

Monster Couch and Flatout Games revealed Quilts & Cats Of Calico today, as they will be releasing an adaptation of the board game. This is a cozy representation of the classic tabletop title Calico, as they have dressed this up with all of the cats you could ever want to make quilt patterns. You can compete against other players at home or online, take on the single-player mode, or face off against the computer. The game will be released sometime in 2023, but for now, enjoy the trailer and info below!

"Quilts & Cats of Calico is a wholesome digital adaptation of the award-winning puzzle board game for 1–4 players. Meet the adorable cats and sew the coziest quilts. Compete against other players in multiplayer gameplay, play solo, or delve into the story of a tailor battling a large corporation. In this cozy board game, the player's main task is to make a quilt from patterned fabric scraps. By smartly combining the colors and patterns of the scraps, the player can score points for the completed design and sew on buttons to attract adorable cats, who each have their own preferences for bedding patterns."

"Whether you want to quilt solo or prefer to compete with other players, Quilts & Cats of Calico will provide you with the corresponding gameplay mode. You will have cross-platform multiplayer at your disposal, during which you can invite friends or play ranked matches against random players. Online gameplay will include weekly challenges and player rankings. The more peaceful solo mode allows you to face an AI of varying difficulty levels and is the perfect tool to hone your skills in a relaxed atmosphere. In the game, you can also enjoy the story mode campaign. An extraordinary world inspired by the works of Studio Ghibli awaits you. Here, cats can thaw even the most stone-cold hearts. Take on the role of an itinerant tailor who travels the war-stricken world and sews quilts. Stand up to a ruthless corporation that threatens your guild. Create quilts, perfect your craft, and help those you meet on your journey. Don't worry, you won't be alone – along the way, you'll meet friends and, most importantly, cats whose help can prove invaluable."