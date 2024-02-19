Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Flatout Games, Monster Couch, Quilts & Cats Of Calico

Quilts & Cats Of Calico Will Arrive On Steam In Early March

Flatout Games released a new trailer for Quilts & Cats Of Calico recently, confirming the game will launch on PC via Steam in March.

Article Summary Quilts & Cats Of Calico PC game to launch on Steam in early March.

Gameplay combines quilt-making with strategic cat placement.

Features cross-platform multiplayer and a peaceful solo mode.

Inspired by Studio Ghibli, the story mode offers a unique adventure.

Indie game developer Monster Couch and Flatout Games confirmed this past week that Quilts & Cats Of Calico will be released on PC via Steam in early March. This is a cozy digital adaptation of the popular board game in which your main task is to make a quilt from patterned fabric scraps. You'll have to be clever in your design by combining the colors and patterns of the scraps of what you have in your hand with the goal of making the best design for your cats. We have the latest trailer for you here as the game will be out on March 5.

In Quilts and Cats of Calico, based on the board game Calico, you will be immersed in a warm, cozy world full of cuddly cats. Here, the quilt bends under the weight of their paws, and loud purring can be heard. It's a world full of patterns and designs awaiting the master quilt maker. We also have a few surprises for Calico fans, like variations of the rules and mechanics in campaign play. In addition to the well-known gameplay scenarios, new ones await to be discovered. Whether you want to quilt solo or prefer to compete with other players, Quilts & Cats of Calico will provide you with the corresponding gameplay mode. You will have cross-platform multiplayer at your disposal, during which you can invite friends or play ranked matches against random players. The more peaceful solo mode allows you to face AI of varying difficulty levels and is the perfect tool to hone your skills in a relaxed atmosphere.

In the game, you can also enjoy the story mode campaign. An extraordinary world inspired by the works of Studio Ghibli awaits you. Here, cats have great power and influence over people's lives. Take on the role of an itinerant quilter who decides to succeed in a city of cat worshippers. Climb to the top of the city hierarchy and face an opponent who wants to dominate the world of humans and cats. Create quilts, perfect your craft, and help those you meet on your journey. Don't worry; you won't be alone – along the way, you'll meet friends and, most importantly, cats whose help can prove invaluable… In Quilts and Cats of Calico, cats are active during your games. Sometimes minding their own business and other times coming to you and your quilt. They will lazily observe the board, romp and run around, and sometimes fall into a blissful nap. They are cats, you never know. You can interact with them during the game, pet them, and shoo them when they get in the way.

