Raccoin: Coin Pusher Roguelike Confirms Late March Launch

After running a free demo during Steam Next Fest, the devs for Raccoin: Coin Pusher Roguelike confirmed the game will launch this month

Mix arcade coin pusher action with roguelike deckbuilding for endless combos and unpredictable runs.

Discover over 100 unique chips and special coins like TNT, Cat, and MultiCoin to trigger wild effects.

Choose from multiple quirky characters, each offering distinct playstyles and themed coin abilities.

Indie game developer Doraccoon and publisher Playstack have revealed the official launch date for their upcoming game, Raccoin: Coin Pusher Roguelike. After a successful run during Steam Next Fest, the team confirmed that the title will launch on Steam on March 31, 2026. Along with the news came a new trailer, which you can check out above, showing off what the final version will look like. Meanwhile, if you still want to try out the arcade coin pusher roguelike with deckbuilding mechanics, the free demo is still available on the game's Steam page.

Raccoin: Coin Pusher Roguelike

Raccoin: Coin Pusher Roguelike blends the chaotic fun of classic arcade coin pushers with the element of roguelike deckbuilding. Combine special coins with powerful items to trigger satisfying synergies. It's a nonstop dopamine rush packed into one unpredictable, coin-dropping ride. Discover all kinds of special coins during your runs! Combine Seed Coins with Water Coins to grow a money tree right inside your machine. Drop a Cat Coin to hunt down every last Rat Coin and rack up extra tickets. Need more points? Use a MultiCoin to boost your score across the board. Too slow? Blast a TNT Coin to trigger a massive explosion and blast every coin forward at once!

Uncover over 100 unique chips that can dramatically shift the course of your run. Stack multipliers, spawn coins with extra points, or simply shake the machine when you're running dry. Apply special plating to your favorite coins to enhance their effects and unlock even wilder combos. Play as one of several unique characters, each with their own set of themed coins and playstyle. Take on the role of a greedy raccoon manager who excels at math-based combos, or a quirky biologist who specializes in animal-based coins. Every character offers a fresh and wildly different way to play.

