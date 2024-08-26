Posted in: Atari, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fatal Run 2089, MNSTR Studio

Racing Game Fatal Run 2089 Announced For 2025 Release

Atari revealed a new racing game this morning, as Fatal Run 2089 will be coming out next year, paying homage to the 1990 original

Atari and developer MNSTR Studio have revealed a brand new title on the way, as the two are working to release Fatal Run 2089. If that name sounds a bit familiar, it should ring a bell for Atari fans, as it was one of the last major titles to come out of the Atari 7800 era in 1990. While not a direct sequel, this racing title takes cues from the original with an absolute modern take in every capacity. We have more info from the team and the latest trailer here, as the game will arrive sometime in 2025 for PC on Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as all three major consoles.

Fatal Run 2089

In the aftermath of a comet collision that bathed Earth in deadly radiation, humanity's remnants have formed fierce factions of wasteland warriors. In Fatal Run 2089, you join a courageous group of scientists known as the "Engineers." Your critical mission: transport ARCs—advanced clean energy devices designed to purify the atmosphere—to essential population hubs worldwide. As you take the wheel of your chosen vehicle, the urgency mounts. Your ARC's integrity is diminishing with every passing moment, but deft maneuvering and bold driving will help recharge the device. Keep your foot on the gas and your weapons primed, for in this post-apocalyptic chaos, a new elite force has emerged, determined to halt your progress. Time is running out—will you deliver the salvation the world so desperately needs?

Race through four diverse landscapes, each filled with branching paths, hidden shortcuts, and explosive set pieces that keep every run intense and unpredictable.

Face off against four formidable bosses, each with unique abilities and tactics that will test your driving skills and push your strategic thinking to the limit.

Conquer classic arcade-style challenges, where you must race against the clock and manage ARC decay. Fail to deliver your payload in time, and you'll need to restart your mission.

Collect currency during your runs to enhance your vehicle with powerful upgrades. Tailor your ride with custom modifications to gain an edge in the toughest encounters.

Choose from seven distinctive vehicles, each with unique performance traits. Whether you prefer a nimble, agile ride or a heavy-hitting powerhouse, your choice will shape your strategy. You can only select one vehicle per run, so choose wisely!

