Racing Game Trail Out Releases Brand-New Moto Rush DLC

Trail out has a new DLC available this week, as Moto Rush brings several new motorcycles to the game with some other additions

Article Summary Moto Rush DLC for Trail Out introduces six new motorcycles for an exciting racing experience.

New vehicle options include JV500, Link i300, and Pedro P150 among others, each with unique skins.

Trail Out offers intense races, exploding cars, and boss duels set across 50 diverse tracks worldwide.

Enjoy split-screen with friends, build cars in junkyards, and experience a gripping storyline with Mihalych.

Indie game developer Good Boys and publisher Crytivo have released a new DLC for the racing title Trail Out, as you can play the new Moto Rush DLC now. The DLC brings motorcycles to the game, as well as six new motorcycles to choose from, including the JV500, Link i300, Fahrad XD, Yozora GT, Herrington, and Pedro P150. You'll also see several new skins added to the game if you want the cosmetic end of things. You can see more from the trailer above, as the DLC will run you $5

Trail Out

You're in for a mad race in different parts of the world, your main goal is to live to the finish line and take the main cup of the festival! Exploding cars, flying and screaming drivers, the hype from the fans, and unseen destruction around the entire track – it's all waiting for you here! Relive the story of racer Mihalych, a simple story where you'll try to take the main cup of the festival by defeating all the bosses in unique battles.

Up to 50 cars in different classes, different eras, and different conditions

50 different tracks, from big-city tracks with lots of destruction, derby arenas and to dangerous tracks with crossroads

8 different modes including various race modes, derbies, stunts, and non-traditional game modes

Running on Unreal Engine 4, providing modern, customizable graphics and physics

Boss duel system – Defeat them on their own turf in a race than a derby event with various dangers

Build cars from the ground up at the junkyard and improve them to perfection

Acquire fans during races and by doing challenges to unlock additional cars

Simplistic storyline with Mihalych, the main character, with in-game cutscenes

Play with up to 4 friends in Split-Screen

Adrenaline licensed soundtrack

Dead Out mode with an alternative game mode against zombies

Game updates that will provide additional content over time

