RAEV: Kingdom on the Distant Shores Launches Closed Beta

Select players can jump into the Closed Beta for RAEV: Kingdom on the Distant Shores, as the new test period has launched today

Shape your own kingdom in Nytland, building cities, managing resources, and leading your Raevins.

Explore diverse biomes, construct without grid limits, and expand your empire across multiple regions.

Balance trade, diplomacy, and defense as your choices shape the destiny and prosperity of your empire.

Indie game developer Ravine Games and publisher V Publishing have launched a new Closed Beta for RAEV: Kingdom on the Distant Shores. Starting todaya nd running through December 9, selected players will have a chance to try out the city-building RPG in a limited capacity, as the team takes notes on what they need to improve. Enjoy the latest trailer here as you can still apply to be a part of it via their website.

RAEV: Kingdom on the Distant Shores

Welcome to the world of Nytland, your new home, my Liege! Design intricate cityscapes across diverse biomes, tackle logistical challenges, and make choices that will define the fate of your people. There are plenty of elements to build with, from towering castles to quaint hamlets. Go beyond the walls of your first settlement, across multiple regions, building many villages and growing them all into bustling cities, to create a vast trade network that spans the continent. Conquer the surrounding land to expand your area of influence. Your vision will shape an empire that stands the test of time.

