FX's Archer Joins Animation Throwdown: The Quest For Cards

Kongregate announced this week they're getting a new addition to Animation Throwdown: The Quest For Cards as FX's Archer joins the game. In case you've never played it, Animation Throwdown is a free card game online as well as via PC and mobile devices, as characters from various properties go head-to-head in a battle with cards that depict different moments and more from each series. Archer being thrown into the mix is basically a dream come true for many as you'll now have access to Sterling Archer and a number of other references to the show, ready to add to your arsenal. You can read more about the latest addition tot he game below as the show is now ready to be played in the game.

With the Archer integration, players can choose Sterling Archer as their main hero, complete with his own set of cards. They compete in PvE battles against Archer bosses Pam Poovey, Cyril Figgis, and Malory Archer. The update will introduce hilarious character content with new taunt phrases from the Archer characters, including, "Sorry, I can't hear you over the deafening sound of my own awesomeness!" Users will enjoy new missions, quests, and cards inspired by fan-favorite Archer moments from episodes like Honeypot and Placebo Effect, as well as new islands featuring art they've never seen before during the month-long anniversary celebration. The recurring event Swole Club will be redesigned as Fort Kickass during Archer's introduction to the game. Animation Throwdown: The Quest For Cards, a free-to-play card collecting game with over 10 million downloads. Initially launched in 2016, the game includes characters from 20th Television's Family Guy, Bob's Burgers, Futurama, American Dad, and King of the Hill. With the anniversary, comes an island takeover showdown event and, for the first time, the arrival of characters from the beloved FX animated series, Archer.