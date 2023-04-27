Raid Hours & Spotlight Hours For Pokémon GO In May 2023 These are the Raid Hours & Spotlight Hours for Pokémon GO in May 2023. Find out which Pokémon can be Shiny and what the bonuses are.

Now that Niantic has released the first wave of information about Pokémon GO Fest 2023, the buzz within the game's community will likely focus on this event as it gets closer. What Shinies will be released? What will be the year's Mythical drop? What Legendaries will be featured in Tier Five Raids? Will there be Team GO Rocket content? Well, as we wait for more information, the normal Pokémon GO slate continues as announced. Let's take a look at the Spotlight Hours and Raid-themed events coming to the game next month.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in May 2023:

May 2nd, 2023: Alolan Geodude with double XP for catching, can be Shiny

May 9th, 2023: Ponyta with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny

May 16th, 2023: Bellsprout with double Candy for transferring, can be Shiny

May 23rd, 2023: Skorupi with double XP for evolving, can be Shiny

May 30th, 2023: Houndour with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny

Nice. All of the Spotlight Hour Pokémon can be Shiny. Ponyta, Bellsprout, Skorupi, and Houndour are solid choices as well, as they are generally seen as sought-after Shinies. Especially Skorupi. However, Alolan Geodude getting a Spotlight Hour feature so soon after its Community Day is an obvious L.

The Raid Hours for the month of May 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023: Shock Drive Genesect, can be Shiny

Wednesday, May 10th, 2023: Tapu Fini, can be Shiny

Wednesday, May 17th, 2023: Tapu Fini, can be Shiny

Wednesday, May 24th, 2023: Regigigas, can be Shiny

Wednesday, May 31st, 2023: Regigigas, can be Shiny

