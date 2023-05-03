Rainbow High: Runway Rush Announced For Fall 2023 Rainbow High: Runway Rush will be taking the characters from the series and putting them in an all-new puzzle adventure title.

Outright Games and MGA Entertainment have come together on a brand new puzzle adventure game as they'll be releasing Rainbow High: Runway Rush. The two companies have come together to bring the popular fashion doll line to life in a video game, as you'll have to come together for a special creative assignment. Basically, this is going to be one of those somewhat educational titles for kids that takes an IP and uses it for fun and entertainment while getting you to think outside the box a little. We got more info below, along with the announcement trailer, as the game will be released sometime in the Fall for PC and all three major consoles.

"Rainbow High: Runway Rush is a puzzle adventure game. Fans will put together their first creative assignment with the theme 'Everything is Art.' Fans can play as one of the six original Rainbow High characters – Ruby, Poppy, Sunny, Jade, Skyler, or Violet – and utilize their different creative skills as they play – including Sunny's illustrations and Skyler's Fashion design – to complete puzzles and help their classmates. Working together, they must show their artistic flair to create a standout idea. The team with the best idea will be awarded a chance to plan a major project for the Creative Spring Challenge."

"Rainbow High: Runway Rush features many beloved locations from the series and gives players the opportunity to both play as and meet their favorite Rainbow High characters. Fans can play as Sunny and find everything she needs for the day in her bedroom, as Ruby to prepare croissants in the Rainbow Union, or as Skyler to design and make an outfit. In addition to the main story mode, players will be able to take on a series of quests, play mini-games and find collectibles to level up their characters with unlockable outfits."