Rainbow Six Siege Reveals Latest Operation In Neon Dawn

Ubisoft released the details to their next update for Rainbow Six Siege, as players will soon experience Operation Neon Dawn. In the last operation for Year Five, we're introduced to the first Thai Operator for the team named Aruni, who brings her own game-changing gadget with the Syurya Gate. The team also has thrown in a rework of the Skyscraper map that looks cleaner and also a lot more challenging. Plus the addition of a new set of accessibility features for players to explore and the new Sixth Guardian Program. Neon Dawn goes live on the test servers tomorrow, November 9th, giving you a chance to play as the new Op and the map rework, but no date was given yet as to when it would drop in the main game.

In Operation Neon Dawn, players will discover a brand-new defender: Aruni. equipped with an original gadget called the Surya Gate, Aruni can deploy laser gates on walls, hatches, doors, and windows. Those gates damage Attackers and their utility but turn off to allow defenders to access. The gate is intended as an obstacle, zapping all drones, projectiles and damage Operators. Aruni comes with a P10 RONI or a MK 14 EBR as a primary weapon, and a PRB 92 as a secondary weapon.

In addition to this new Operator, players will discover a reimagined Skyscraper map, which has been newly reworked with three major objectives. The first is driving Attackers inside by lowering the number of balconies and relocating them to remove some of the crossfire players could create previously from outside. An entirely new rotation between the two sides of the building on the second floor was also added. Lastly, the bombsites have been balanced to make them all more competitive.

With this new season also come new accessibility features. Voice to Text and Text to Voice options for the in-game chat channel as well as chat assistance like Narration and Hints have been added to the Options menu. Besides, players can now adjust the audio/visual cues for the chat and the font scaling.