Rainbow Six Siege Reveals Rengoku Event Details

Ubisoft revealed details today about the new Rengoku event coming to Rainbow Six Siege as it will officially kick off tomorrow. Everything will start on the morning of April 26th and run until May 17, as this new event brings about some fun challenges for even the best of the best. You're getting a new control area game mode that will come with unique Kiba loadouts, as well as a fast respawn to keep the action as non-stop as possible. You'll also see from the images below that there are several skins you can get in the game for some of your favorite operators. YOu can check out a trailer for the event down below before the event kicks off.

Set in Japan, Rengoku unveils a temple in the sky and a fight for eternity, where Operators are Samurai warriors possessed by spirits fighting for the honor of the gods in a revisited Skyscraper map. In the 5v5 control mode, players must stay near altars for five seconds unopposed to score control points or steal control points from the opposing team – the first team to reach 300 points wins the match. Every two minutes, the control points will change location. Rainbow Six Siege Operators will wield a one-hit kill explosive Kiba on top of shotguns and pistols. Fuze, Osa, Rook, and Thunderbird can choose between a Fire or Poison Kiba, while Twitch, Capitão, Zofia, Kapkan, Bandit, and Maestro can choose between the Flashback or Knockback Kiba to unleash the ultimate chaos.

This event brings with it the Rengoku Collection, which contains uniforms, headgear, weapon skins and Operator Card Portraits for the Rengoku competitors. Rengoku also introduces the Battlefield Spirit Bundle which includes a signature weapon skin, a universal attachment skin, charm and background. The Rengoku Collection packs can be obtained by completing the special Event Challenges, or by purchasing them for 300 R6 Credits, or 12500 Renown each. The individual Bundles may also be bought directly for 1680 R6 Credits each.