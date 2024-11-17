Posted in: Games, Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: R6S

Rainbow Six Siege Reveals Year 9: Season 4 Content

Ubisoft dropped new details about the next season of content coming to Rainbow Six Siege, as we learned more about Year 9: Season 4

Article Summary Rainbow Six Siege Year 9: Season 4 brings crossplay between PC and console players.

Updated anti-cheat system heavily penalizes cheaters and enhances fair play.

Blackbeard gets a significant overhaul with a new H.U.L.L. Adaptable Shield gadget.

New Siege Cup beta offers competitive ladder tournaments for exclusive rewards.

Ubisoft has revealed the latest major update for Rainbow Six Siege, as we now know what's coming in Year 9: Season 4. The reveal came as part of a pre-packaged video that aired during BLAST R6 Major Montreal 2024, as we got a pretty good look at what's coming in a few weeks. The biggest additions on the way are crossplay between console and PC players, as well as a robust improvement to the anti-cheat system, which will severely penalize any PC players who decide to cheat console players and essentially send your account spiraling into a system where you NEED to show improvement to get out and back into the main player pool. The other major addition is that Blackbeard got an overhaul, which has been a long time coming, as players have been demanding improvements to the character for years. Well, now you have them, and some of them will be game-changers for attacking teams. We have the dev notes below and the video above, as the content will hit the test servers shortly, as it will arrive in the game on December 3.

Rainbow Six Siege – Year 9: Season 4

Player protection and anti-cheat receives several updates this season, including improved cheater detection to ensure fairness. With the arrival of PC & console crossplay, players with a Mousetrap Penalty will be forced into the PC-matchmaking pool for 90 days. If crossplay is turned off, these players will be unable to join matchmaking until the option is turned back on. Additionally, matches with a detected cheater will be automatically canceled with no impact on MMR. These changes reflect Rainbow Six Siege's ongoing commitment to player protection.

Year 9 Season 4 brings a long-awaited update to Rainbow Six Siege: the arrival of PC and console crossplay! Players will now be able to Squad up and play with friends from other platforms seamlessly. Console players will have the option to join the PC player pool, and squads, including a PC player, will be automatically moved to the PC-matchmaking pool. However, PC players will not have the option to join the console matchmaking pool. Console players who play Ranked playlists with crossplay active will maintain a PC rank that is separate from their console rank.

Operation Collision Point unveils the new and improved Blackbeard and his H.U.L.L. Adaptable Shield gadget. Capable of expanding and contracting for use on foot and in rappel, Blackbeard's upgraded gadget provides him with cover wherever he goes with its impressive ability to breach walls. With his renewed shield, Blackbeard is able to take on the enemy team, create new strategies, and open new lines of attack while remaining protected during his charge. Blackbeard is a one speed, three health Operator whose loadout features a MK17 CQB or SR-25 as a primary weapon and a D-50 as a secondary weapon. Get ready to assemble your Squad with the release of Siege Cup beta on all platforms. Available to all players above Clearance Level 50, Siege Cup is our most competitive playlist, where 5-player squads compete in skill-based ladder tournaments for Competitive Coins that can be used to unlock exclusive skin collections every two weeks.

This season also features changes to Ballistic Shields as well as balancing updates for Attacking Operators Ying and Sens. The number of bullets needed to suppress Shield Operators have been reduced to add value to suppressive fire and improve Shield Operator counterplay. This allows suppression to occur sooner and last for a longer duration. Operators will not take damage from melee attacks while shielded, but guard break intensity from melee attacks will remain the same. Ying's rush has been changed to encourage more precise gameplay in addition to Sens' R.O.U. Projectors update that allows for more flexible and creative play.

Other updates this season include additional player protection changes that bolster the Rainbow Six Siege experience. The Reputation Center has been overhauled to provide a clearer overview of how different actions affect player standing and thresholds for receiving warnings or penalties. Account-related information such as rank, reputation, and match replays will also be concentrated in the new Career hub, with account stats coming soon. Finally, players can now flaunt their accomplishments in-game. Each time a player completes a new set of challenges, they are awarded a badge to honor their skill and dedication, which can be showcased on their Operator Card.

