Rainbow Six Siege Will Be Coming To PS5 & Xbox Series X

The big news for Rainbow Six Siege during the UbiForward event yesterday as that the game will be coming To PS5 & Xbox Series X. Yesterday the company revealed a ton of info for the game, including giving an intro video for Sam Fisher coming to the team, more info on the Year 5 pass, some discussions on the future of the esports league, and the introduction of the World Cup. You can watch the whole video presentation on the game below along with some added info from the team.

Owners of the Year 5 Pass can play with Zero aka Sam Fisher immediately, while other players can unlock him with Renown or R6 Credits starting September 17. New seasonal content, including the Chalet map rework, are available for free to all players. Year 5 Season 3 also welcomes the Battle Pass, available now through October 19. Sam Fisher is equipped with a new gadget called the Argus Launcher, a two-way drill camera. The cameras are launched to pierce soft or reinforced walls, windows and hatches, and can stick to any surface. The attacker can rotate the camera to see the other side of the wall and each camera is equipped with one laser charge, used to deal damage to defenders or destroy gadgets. Sam Fisher also comes with his unique weapons, the SC3000K and Karambit.

In addition to this new operator, Rainbow Six Siege players can explore a reimagined Chalet map, which is newly reworked. The first and the second floors are improved and the roof is now traversable, among other features. Objectives have been the focus of this rework, with a hallway added to improve rotation in the Basement, and the Trophy site has been switched for a new one in Dining.

Additional game updates include: