Rally Arcade Classics Reveals Precision & Chase Update

Rally Arcade Classics revealed a brand-new update for the game, as the Precision & Chase update will be added this September

Enhanced customization, a reworked speedometer, and manual vs automatic leaderboards are now included in-game.

New online friends list lets you compete with up to 25 players and track their high scores on refreshed leaderboards.

Experience 44 classic cars, license-based progression, and retro rally challenges with updated arcade-style physics.

Indie game developer and publisher NETK2GAMES has revealed the next update coming to Rally Arcade Classics, as the Precision & Chase update arrives next month. The shorthand to this update is that players will experience a lot more customization, which includes the ability to add a manual transmission and other features that give you greater control over the car. You can read more below and see the latest trailer above, as the update will be added on September 9, 2025.

Precision & Chase Update

The Precision & Chase update will be implementing a manual transmission mode, a revamped speedometer, and add an online friends list with high scores, allowing players to track the records of other known pilots.

The manual equipment will be available, and the rating tables will indicate whether the player achieved the best time in manual or automatic mode;

A speedometer will be added to the interface, replacing the previous bar. The manual pilots will have a larger interface to check the speed and revolutions, and the automatic ones will have an easier element to consult while driving;

List of friends will be added in the game, allowing players to have up to 25 pilots that they want to follow closely;

The classification tables will be renewed. In addition to reflecting on the type of equipment the pilot uses, you can filter by different settings: your global position, top 10 and friends.

Rally Arcade Classics

Rally Arcade Classics brings a nostalgic throwback to the genre classics from the 90s. The game offers 44 iconic cars from different eras (70's, 80's and 90's) with a license-based progression system, so players have to train their driving skills to unlock the modes before driving the legendary cars, introducing simulation type of physics in what would otherwise be a traditional arcade experience. Tour, arcade, rally and weekly events are also available for different styles and preferences.

