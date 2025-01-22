Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Dual Destiny, pokemon, ralts

Ralts Get the Community Day Classic Treatment in Pokémon GO

Years after its Community Day, Niantic is offering Pokémon GO trainers another shot at a Shiny during Ralts Community Day Classic.

Article Summary Ralts Community Day Classic in Pokémon GO is set for January 25, 2025.

Evolve Kirlia for Gardevoir or Gallade with Synchronoise attack.

Special and Timed Research offer exclusive rewards and encounters.

Event bonuses include 1/4 Hatch Distance and extended Lure effects.

If you missed the first Ralts Community Day, Niantic is running it back to offer Trainers another chance. Let's get into the details of Ralts Community Day Classic in Pokémon GO.

Here are the full details for the Pokémon GO Community Day Classic event for January 2025, which will feature Ralts:

Date and time: Saturday, January 25, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, January 25, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon: Ralts makes its return to Pokémon GO with another Community Day feature. Its Community Day move will be featured again. Evolve Kirlia (Ralts's Evolution) during the event or up to five hours afterward to get a Gardevoir or Gallade that knows the Charged Attack Synchronoise. Synchronoise details: Trainer Battles: 80 power Gym and raids: 80 power

Ralts makes its return to Pokémon GO with another Community Day feature. Its Community Day move will be featured again. Community Day Special Research Storyline: This $2 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: "For US$2.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Ralts Community Day–exclusive Special Research. Complete the Community Day-exclusive Special Research for even more rewards, including a Premium Battle Pass, a Rare Candy XL, and three encounters with Ralts that have Dual Destiny–themed Special Backgrounds. Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research go live. Don't forget: you can now purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal and will not feature a story."

This $2 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: Community Day Timed Research questlines: A Timed Research will be available to all Trainers for free during the event. It will offer four Sinnoh Stones (which are needed for evolving a male Ralts to Gallade) and an encounter with Ralts. A Continued Timed Research will also be available. Niantic writes: "Keep the Community Day fun going with a new Timed Research opportunity that will last for a week following the event! Trainers that log in during January Community Day Classic will receive Timed Research that awards an encounter with a Ralts that has a Dual Destiny–themed Special Background."

Event bonuses: 1/4 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during the event. Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours. Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours. GO Snapshot photobombs PokéStop Showcases Filed Research featuring Stardust, Great Balls, additional encounters with Ralts, and more. Rare tasks will offer encounters with Ralts that has a Dual Destiny–themed Special Background.



