Ranked Play For GO Battle League Season 7 Ends In Pokémon GO

Ranked play ends today in the seventh season of Pokémon GO's PVP platform, GO Battle League. The season isn't over quite yet, though. There will be a week of unranked play with a region-specific cup.

Here's everything we know about this upcoming final week of GO Battle League Season Seven from the official Pokémon GO blog:

An unranked Kanto Cup will run from Monday, May 24, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, May 31, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7). See the Cups section below for more details. Kanto Cup: The CP limit for this cup will be 1,500, and only Pokémon with a Pokédex number from #001 to #151 will be allowed. You rating won't be affected during the Kanto Cup, so feel free to get creative!

Now, for those wondering about GO Battle League Season Eight, we should have details shortly. Ever since the launch of Seasons in Pokémon GO with the Season of Celebration in December 2020, Niantic has tied GO Battle League seasons to the game's overall seasons. ("Say 'seasons' again. Say 'seasons' again, I dare you, I double dare you.") The game's Season of Legends wraps on May 31st, just one week from now, so it'll be any day now that Niantic will drop an announcement about the next run of GO Battle League.

Personally, something that I think needs to come back is the Master League Premier Cup. It was replaced this season by Master League Classic, but the truth is that we haven't been given enough Candy XL opportunities for major Pokémon for Classic to be that much different from the open Master League. This go around, Ultra League had its Premier Cup and that's about it, leaving the Master League choices more stagnant than usual. Also, I may be the only one, but I'd love to see Little Cup come back. It may have been a pain at times with how matches dragged on, but it was also so different that it ended up to be rather fun.