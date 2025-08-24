Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Panic Inc., Ratcheteer DX, Shaun Inman

Ratcheteer DX Has Been Announced For 2026 Release

Ratcheteer is getting a retro kinf of upgrade, as the original Playdate game becomes Ratcheteer DX for PC and consoles next year

Article Summary Ratcheteer DX brings the classic Playdate adventure to PC and Nintendo Switch in full color for 2026.

Embark on a hero’s journey through 250+ rooms, mastering eight tools and exploring six regions.

Enjoy upgraded graphics, CD-quality stereo soundtrack, and support for 10 different languages.

Battle six unique bosses, find secret challenges, and unlock retro visual modes for nostalgia.

In a really fun retro kind of move, solo indie game developer Shaun Inman and publisher Panic Inc. have announced that Ratcheteer DX is coming out next year. The game was originally released for the Playdate as just Ratcheteer when the pocket console first debuted. Now, paying homage to the way many titles upgraded from the Game Boy era to the Nintendo DS, this full-color upgraded experience will bring that game to PC and Nintendo Switch players next year, with tons of upgrades and improvements that go beyond the original turn-crank controls. We have more details here as we now wait for a release date.

Ratcheteer DX

The surface has been claimed by an Impact Winter, but beneath the ice and earth, mankind hibernates. As a young apprentice mechanic, you wake up in the dark. The Power Plant is offline. The Water Treatment Plant seems to be too. The Cryo Colony is in danger! What begins as a simple trip to fetch your mentor's wrench sets off a winding journey through the caverns below to a vast Snowcean above to rescue friends, foes, and strangers alike.

Along the way, you'll find and master eight unassuming tools, each opening new paths for exploration. Starting with just the Crank Lantern to light your first steps into the dark and the Wrench Sword to swing at what you find lurking in it, you'll be bounding, drilling, gliding, stomping, and dashing your way across the world of the Ratcheteer by the time you reach the end. Originally released for the black-and-white Playdate, this updated version reimagines the game in full color with a CD-quality stereo soundtrack and support for 10 languages.



Explore more than 250 rooms across six regions and six dungeons

Master eight unassuming tools and maybe even an alien language

Challenge six unique bosses (can you find the secret boss rush time trial?)

Play in full Color, Pea Soup green, Playdate gray, or high contrast black-and-white (with optional scanline, grid, and dot overlays)

Listen to Matthew Grimm's 8-bit masterpiece with CD-quality stereo sound

Experience an original story in 10 supported languages

