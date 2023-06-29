Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ravenbound, Systemic Reaction

Ravenbound Releases New Update With Hammers Of Ávalt DLC

There's an all-new update for Ravenbound available today, as the game will let you play the latest DLC free for a couple of weeks.

Indie game developer and publisher Systemic Reaction has released an all-new update for Ravenbound this morning, along with the game's latest DLC. The 1.1 content update adds a number of changes, fixes, and content upgrades that improve the main game, as well as the new Hammers of Ávalt DLC. The DLC will introduce players to a brand-new hammer weapon type, which we're sure you'll have fun with coming up with new ways to kill the foes in your way. You'll also deal with a new skill tree for progression, a number of new secrets to uncover, bug fixes, and more. They've also removed the Apex Connect requirement, so you now have the freedom to play the game's fantasy open world offline. We got more details and the trailer for you below.

"Clobber your way through this Scandinavian folklore-inspired fantasy world with a powerful new weapon type: the hammer! Ravenbound's first paid DLC, Hammers of Ávalt introduces 13 hammers with varied abilities, as well as six special effect cards so players can further customize their arsenal. Players can pick up the Ravenbound: Hammers of Ávalt DLC for free on Steam until July 13, after which it will be available for $3.99. This new content joins a wealth of post-launch updates added since the game's release earlier this year, including an overhaul of the Hatred System, balance and pacing improvements, new cards and increased card variety, a redesigned Vessel Select menu, and numerous bug fixes and quality-of-life enhancements."

