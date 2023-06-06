Posted in: Board Games, Games, Ravensburger, Tabletop | Tagged: board games, disney, Disney Villainous, Ravensburger, Tabletop

Ravensburger Announces New Disney Villainous Games & Tourney

Disney Villainous is getting two new additions this year from Ravensburger, as well as a brand new tabletop tournament you can compete in.

Ravensburger has revealed two new additions to the Disney Villainous line of board games, as well as news of a brand new tournament for the franchise. The two new games are Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil (Disney 100 Edition) and Disney Villainous: Filled With Fright. The first of the two will bring in a special limited edition featuring four villains you're already familiar with, but it will also serve as a base game you can start off with. The second will delve into The Nightmare Before Christmas with characters from the film. The team also revealed they will be hosting the first-ever official tournament for the title later this summer at Gen Con 2023. Those interested in playing can fill out an entry form to participate, but you'll need to find your own way into the event to participate. Seats are limited, so Ravensburger will hold a raffle to choose entrants at random from the form. We got more info on both games below as entries close Wednesday, June 14th, 2023, at 11:59pm PT.

Disney Villainous: Introduction To Evil (Disney 100 Edition)

Commemorating 100 years of Disney, Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil (Disney100 Edition) reintroduces four captivating Villains – Maleficent, Captain Hook, Ursula, and Prince John – in a limited-edition version of the game that features a streamlined gameplay crafted to help first-time players. The limited-edition, Target-exclusive game also includes a new box design featuring Ursula, lustrous movers, and platinum rainbow-foil packaging, as well as a Disney100 sticker. Introduction to Evil (Disney 100 Edition) will be available for pre-order exclusively at Target beginning June 20, 2023.

Disney Villainous: Filled With Fright

In Disney Villainous: Filled With Fright, players take on the role of Oogie Boogie in an attempt to dethrone Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King, both iconic characters from Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas. Filled With Fright, the first single-character expansion in the Disney Villainous line, will be available in October 2023 – just in time for Halloween.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!