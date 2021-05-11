Ravensburger Announces New Spring 2021 Puzzle Lineup

Board games are a curious tabletop gaming subindustry. There are plenty of different kinds, and all of them are unique in some way. But what isn't terribly curious is the fact that over the centuries, puzzles, in particular, have been played with consistently, which is why game companies like Germany-based Ravensburger excel at what they create. However, there's often a need to spice things up, so to speak, and as such, Ravensburger has updated their puzzle lineup for Spring 2021!

This year's spring releases include 88 jigsaw puzzles, specially geared to satisfy most any person with a mind for the hobby. There are highlights to this slew of releases, including new additions to the "Cozy" line of puzzles, an all-new line known as "Kids' Escape Puzzles", and even a new addition to Ravensburger's "Krypt" line of monochromatic jigsaw games.

According to the press release given by the company:

"Puzzling has become one of America's favorite past times. In fact, last year almost 25 million people bought a puzzle or game where they hadn't done so the year before," said Thomas Kaeppeler, President, Ravensburger North America. "Our Spring line has a wide-range of captivating options that will excite both our long-time puzzlers and brand-new customers who are eagerly awaiting new images to piece together." The popular "Cozy" series adds more opportunities to relax into favorite settings such as Cozy Cabana and Cozy Bathroom. Kids can piece together entertaining mash-up scenes like Dinosaurs in Space, Pet School Pals and Space Construction. The adult Escape Room puzzles now offer a lower piece count, plus the category introduces a new line of Kids' Escape Puzzles that include kid-friendly images and riddles. And the challenging Krypt line is now available in a vibrant pink hue.

