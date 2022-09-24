Ravensburger Announces Space Mountain: All Systems Go

Ravensburger has revealed another Disney-themed board game as we'll be seeing Space Mountain: All Systems Go next month. This brand new title will throw you and others into an intergalactic adventure that has been based on the adventure you experience at the famous Disney amusement park attraction Space Mountain. Looking as near as accurate to a park experience while also being its own thing, as you can see in the images below. You will see artwork from all five Space Mountain attractions at all of the Disney parks around the world, giving you a fun and unique experience that fans of the ride will adore. Those looking to get in on the game will be able to do so when it comes out in October for $30.

In Space Mountain: All Systems Go, designed by Chris Leder and Kevin Rodgers, players take on the role of pilots who adventure to the furthest reaches of space. To complete their mission and win the game, players must visit all five Starports while zipping over wormholes, avoiding asteroids and performing daring twists around flying comets, unknown planets and more. Included in the game are standees of all five Space Mountain attractions from Disney Parks around the world (Disneyland Paris Resort, Tokyo Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort). The game's components also nod to fan-favorite parts of the ride, including a "Launch Bay" dice tower and four colorful rockets.

"As huge Disney Parks fans, the team was excited to take on the challenge to transform another attraction into a tabletop game experience," said Cassidy Werner, Head of Games for Ravensburger North America. "Space Mountain: All Systems Go captures the excitement of the Space Mountain attraction and delivers it to players in the comfort of their own homes."