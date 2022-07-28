Ravensburger Has Revealed Marvel Villainous: We Are Venom

Ravensburger revealed the latest addition to their Villainous line of games with the new Marvel Villainous: We Are Venom edition. As you might suspect from the box art and the name, you'll be dealing with the alien symbiote, or to be more accurate, you'll be Venom, and other players will have to deal with you. Much like it has been with other titles in the series, you can add this game to the mix of other titles in the franchise for bigger multiplayer games, or you can play it as a standalone. But mainly, you want to mix this with the other Marvel Villainous titles to get the most out of it. The expansion will go on sale in October 2022 on Amazon and nationwide in shops and other online retailers in November 2022 for $30.

In Marvel Villainous: We Are Venom, players take on the role of Venom, a hungry extraterrestrial symbiote from the Spider-Man franchise. In order to play Marvel Villainous: We Are Venom, players must combine the expansion with one of the previously released Marvel Villainous titles – Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power or Marvel Villainous: Mischief & Malice. To win as Venom, players must bond Spider-Man with the symbiote by overwhelming him with a number of symbiote tokens greater than his Strength. Allies like Agony, Lasher, Scream, Phage and Riot help Venom achieve his goal while heroes like Black Cat, Scarlet Spider and Silver Sable get in his way. The expansion game features a sculpted mover depicting Venom's signature toothy smile as well as gorgeously illustrated Villain and Fate decks. "Venom is one of our players' most-requested villains," says Cassidy Werner, Head of Games at Ravensburger North America. "He's a powerful antagonist with a definite style. Our team enjoyed designing the gameplay, box, and mover with the symbiote look and feel in mind."