Ravensburger Launches A Kids' Puzzle Design Contest

Ravensburger announced this week they have started a kids puzzle contest with the Puzzles Funds the Cure design contest. The contest itself will run from January 1st-30th, in partnership with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, as they will encourage kids to create a design that inspires hope and turn it into a puzzle. Ten winners will be chosen to have their designs transformed into a limited-edition, one-of-a-kind jigsaw puzzle sold through the publisher with all of the proceeds going to support pediatric cancer research. This is a fun contest that goes to a worthy cause and gives our kids a chance to get their artwork out to people with an awesome company. It's basically a win-win for everyone involved. We have some of the rules below but you can click the link above for the complete set.

Enter the Puzzles Fund the Cure Design Contest to rise up for a faster cure! Your art could be featured on a limited edition Ravensburger puzzle that will be sold to help raise money to support pediatric cancer research. To enter, contestants must create a piece of art that they think inspires hope that also includes both the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation's sun logo and a puzzle piece shape. All submissions must be received by January 31, 2021 at 9pm ET to be considered. Include an overhead, clear image of your original artwork – file size should not exceed 16MB with your completed entry form. Create a piece of art that you think inspires hope while incorporating the following: National Pediatric Cancer Foundation's sun logo and a puzzle piece. Contestants must be 18 years old or younger. Drawing must be on white, unlined, horizontal, 8.5 x 11 in paper. Artist may use crayons, markers or paint. Contestant must write name, title of artwork on the back of the entry.