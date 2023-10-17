Posted in: Board Games, Games, Ravensburger, Tabletop | Tagged: disney, Disney Around The World

Ravensburger Releases Disney Around The World Board Game

Visit all the magical lands and places you remember from Disney's past as Ravensburger presents the Disney Around The World board game.

Ravensburger has released a new board game this week with Disney, as they are bringing all the animated worlds to one game in Disney Around The World. The primary goal of this game is to be the first to take your token and explore all of the different lands you find on the board. This includes iconic locations from Aladdin, Alice in Wonderland, Cars, Frozen, Moana, and Toy Story. Along the way, you'll collect special stamps in your passport to show you've visited each one. Collect enough stamps, and you win the game. It's basically some quick fun for both kids and adults featuring some of the more recognizable locations in Disney lore. We have more info below as the game is being sold for $20.

"Adventure through the sky and explore the magical world of Disney as you pilot a hot air balloon in Disney Around The World. Guide your balloon through six charming Lands and collect Stamps for your Passport. Roll a die to see where you'll move. Sunshine is the best weather for flying… but watch out for the wind and clouds! Be the first to collect four Stamps from four different Lands to win."

A Family Adventure – Explore the worlds of all your favorite Disney and Pixar films. Soar through sunny skies, collect Passport Stamps, and watch out for the wind! It's fun for the whole family, ages 4 and up.

Must-Have Gift for Young Disney Fans – Woody and Buzz Lightyear, Aladdin and Jasmine, Moana, and Maui, and many more of your cherished Disney and Pixar characters are here to play.

Beautiful Art – Matching the illustrated maps of Disney Maps: A Magical Atlas of the Movies We Know and Love, charming artwork brings to life familiar characters and worlds.

High-Quality Components – Gameboard (6 pieces), Bag, 24 Stamp tokens, 15 Sun cards, 4 Balloon movers, 1 Cloud mover, 4 Passport cards, 1 die, and rulebook.

