Raw Fury Is Set To Publish New Rhythm FPS Gun Jam

Raw Fury announced this week they've partnered with Jaw Drop Games to publish their upcoming rhythm FPS game Gun Jam. The developers have been working on this for a while, with them teasing it clear back in a 2020 tweet that caught everyone's attention immediately and made so many people want to play the game right at that moment. But since then there's been little to no word on its development, until now as we learn that Raw Fury will be looking to publish the game sometime this year. You can check out more about it in the latest trailer down below as you can see the new look and examples of the game through three different genres of music: EDM, trap, and metal.

Welcome to the vibrant city of Mubel, where the omni-present 'Beat' uses everything — even music — as a means of control. While city-dwellers dance to The Speaker's ruling tune, players must rebel and break out of its hypnotic flow by force. Gun Jam is a fast-paced rhythm first-person shooter where the player must shoot to the beat to survive. Welcome to the city where the omni-present 'Beat' means everything and music is used as a means of control. While city-dwellers dance to The Speaker's ruling tune, you must rebel and break out of its hypnotic flow by force. In Gun Jam, an original, multi-genre soundtrack propels you across varied environments in the vibrant city of 'Mubel.' Carefully match your shots to the beat pattern and fight off hordes of tranced-out troopers and other enemies to survive the musical dystopia and restore freedom to the masses. A unique beat-pattern shooting mechanic.

Firefights are synced to an original, multi-genre soundtrack.

Adapt to different music, environments, and enemies as you progress.

An immersive art style and vibrant surroundings that react to the music.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: GUN JAM | Announcement Teaser (https://youtu.be/zQaSfx56aR0)