Razer Acquires Interhaprics To Help Expand HyperSense Product Line

Razer announced this past week that they have officially acquired Interhaptics, the leading haptics development platform for game studios. According to the brief bit of info they released, the primary focus of the acquisition is to apply the company's technology to help them expand their HyperSense line of products. If you're not familiar with HyperSense, it is a high-fidelity haptics system that they use to deliver a "deeper immersive experience for gaming" across multiple products. With this latest deal, they will now begin work to build a haptics ecosystem together with game studios across multiple platforms. While there was no detailed info about the finer workings of the company, we do know two main developments. The first is that Interhaptics will remain an independent entity while still closely integrated into its ecosystem, and the second is that Interhaptics Founder and CEO Eric Vezzoli will join the company as Associate Director of Haptics. Here's a couple of quotes and more info from the announcement.

"Haptics has tremendous value for gamers," said Eric Vezzoli, CEO of Interhaptics. "The opportunity to join Razer was a no brainer for us, as they are committed to delivering the most engaging gaming experience, and we are looking forward to doing it together as part of the Razer family."

"At Razer, we know how important it is to create best-in-class products for a unique and personalized gaming experience, because we are gamers ourselves," said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer's hardware business unit. "Interhaptics brings leading expertise in haptics and their development platform will be leveraged to expand the HyperSense ecosystem."

Razer is always at the forefront of technology, creating products with the latest innovations to give gamers the most immersive gaming experience possible. Beginning with the Razer Nari Ultimate in 2018, Razer introduced its proprietary HyperSense technology to the world, demonstrating how high-fidelity haptics can deliver a deeper immersive experience for gaming, music and more, as seen recently in the Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense and the Razer Kraken V3 Pro HyperSense. With the acquisition of Interhaptics, Razer is now geared to expand HyperSense across more products and to build the haptics ecosystem together with game studios across multiple platforms.