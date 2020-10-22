Razer Confirms All Current Products Are Xbox Series X Compatible

Some good news for those of you who use Razer products as the company has made the compatible with the Xbox Series X/S. The company revealed that they have put in the work and made sure that several of their products that are currently designed for the Xbox One and PC are able to work with the Xbox Series X, making sure those who have loyalty to the brand aren't forced to go buy a new item once it comes out. The products they highlighted that will immediately work with the console in November are the Nari Ultimate, the Wolverine Ultimate, the Wolverine Tournament Edition, the Atrox Arcade Stick, the Thresher, and the Turret. You can read about a couple of those items below from the company as we wait to see if they'll have the same deal going for them on the PS5.

Razer Nari Ultimate Designed for Xbox The Nari Ultimate is the world's first headset designed for Xbox with high-definition haptic feedback developed by Lofelt™. Ready for haptic feedback in the next generation with Xbox Series X|S, and powered by Razer HyperSense technology, the Nari Ultimate delivers a truly immersive gaming experience thanks to the high fidelity drivers providing crystal clear audio and vibration-based sensory feedback – users don't just hear the game, they feel the game. Razer Wolverine Ultimate Winning multiple awards for its optimized ergonomics, interchangeable thumb sticks and d-pad adaptable for any playstyle, and lit by Razer's Chroma Lighting, the Razer Wolverine Ultimate is the supreme controller designed for Xbox. Razer Atrox Arcade Stick The Razer Atrox Arcade Stick designed for Xbox is a tournament-grade fighting machine built to enhance your gaming prowess. Using premium quality Sanwa components, with 8 highly responsive, programmable buttons and a precision 8-way joystick, fighting game enthusiasts can dominate the game with the Atrox.