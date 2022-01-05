Razer & Fossil Announce The Gen 6 Smartwatch At CES 2022

During CES 2022 today, Razer revealed a brand new collaboration with Fossil as they're releasing the Gen 6 Smartwatch together. This will be the first smartwatch powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ Platform, which is an overall upgrade from the previous system that will give you accuracy, better performance, adaptivity, and more when it comes to its many functions. The watch will also come complete with some of the latest top wellness features, which will launch shortly after it comes out. What's more, it will also be compatible with Google's Wear OS 3 when it's released to the public. The watch will officially go on sale on January 10th, 2022 at 8am PT on both Razer and Fossil's respective websites, with a limited number of 1,337 units being produced. Each one will be sold for $329.

Users can enjoy shorter charging time and extended battery life to maximize their day — and night. Track your sleep history, monitor restfulness and set sleep goals in the Sleep Tile throughout the night, then quickly charge the smartwatch before your day begins. The Razer X Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch reaches 80% charge in only a little more than 30 minutes of charging. This, combined with the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform's decreased power consumption and Fossil Group-developed Smart Battery Modes, enables users to quickly reach a full charge in the morning after tracking sleep.

The Gen 6 boasts an upgraded heart rate sensor to allow continuous tracking and improved signal accuracy. Users will also benefit from the new SpO2 sensor, which tracks an estimate of the wearer's blood oxygen measurements to see how well their body is circulating oxygen over time. Plus, users will continue to enjoy the wellness updates previously released from Fossil Group, including Cardio Fitness Level tracking, which shows an estimation of VO2 max using resting heart rate and user biometrics to indicate overall cardiorespiratory health over time.

Users can stay mindful of their intentions by tracking their wellness goals — from monitoring their heart rate throughout the day, to being reminded to take a moment to reset with a guided breathing session, and even scheduling a daily walk. Plus, hands-free notifications and tethered calls with the built-in microphone will keep you connected without you having to hit pause on your day, or your game.