Razer Launches Barracuda X Wireless Gaming Headset

Razer has a brand new gaming headset on the market as they have officially launched the Barracuda X Wireless Gaming Headset this morning. The big thing that makes this headset super special is that it is multi-platform adaptable. Meaning you can play on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, or PlayStation with it, just simply by switching the wireless connection. This one also features an over-the-ear design and a detachable HyperClear Cardioid microphone, making it a choice selection for multi-platform gaming. We have the details of the headset below as it is currently being sold for $100 through their website.

The Barracuda X was developed from the ground-up as a versatile, multi-platform headset with a strong focus on style and comfort. Razer's engineering team used their years of expertise to integrate Razer's industry-leading audio technologies in a comfortable wireless gaming headset equally suited to indoor and outdoor use. The Barracuda X has undergone an extensive design process, dictated by fit, comfort, and simplicity, resulting in a concave surfaced design for reduced bulk, clean lines and a harmonious blend between yoke and ear cup, for a sleek, stylish look. The low-profile ear cups are angled to fit every ear shape and can be adjusted and swiveled for a personalized fit. With plush memory foam ear cushions, and a thick, soft, lightweight headband for a pressure-free fit, the Barracuda X weighs just 250g, perfect for all-day comfort.

The Barracuda X comes fully equipped with all necessary accessories for the ultimate out-of-the-box multi-device experience. At the heart of the multi-platform capability of the Barracuda X is the Razer HyperSpeed Wireless USB-C Dongle, with which the Barracuda X can be seamlessly connected to a PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch or Android devices as a plug and play device with no pairing process or software and driver downloads required. For situations where a USB-C connection isn't available, the Barracuda X is supplied with a USB-C to USB-A adapter cable, ideal for PC or docked Nintendo Switch use, and for further compatibility, a 4-pole, 3.5mm jack is also available when an analog connection is needed. The Barracuda X is also supplied with a USB-C to USB-A charging cable, for a battery life of up to 20 hours of continuous use.

The Barracuda X features the latest in Razer's audio technology. Using the Razer TriForce 40mm Drivers, the Barracuda X provides high-end audio performance for bright and clear audio, with individually tuned high, mid and low range frequencies for clearer trebles, a rich midrange and powerful bass, delivering an immersive audio experience. Featuring a detachable Razer HyperClear Cardioid Mic, the Razer Barracuda X supplies ultra-clear voice comms, regardless of the platform you're gaming on. The microphone on the Barracuda X offers improved voice isolation excluding more ambient noise from the back and sides, increased sensitivity for greater low frequency response, and an optimized housing for added clarity and accurate voice pick-up. The Barracuda X wireless gaming headset is the one headset to play them all, with versatility, a lightweight design and simple plug-and-play wireless connection for seamless 4-in-1 use across PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Android devices.