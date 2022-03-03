Razer Launches The New Huntsman Mini Analog Keyboard

Razer has launched a brand new mini gaming keyboard to their line of peripherals with the Huntsman Mini Analog Keyboard. This is basically taking all of the things that made the original Huntsman stand out and giving them a full upgrade with the mini design so that it still functions as an amazing keyboard while offering esports pros and hardcore gamers a sleek and simplistic functionality. This is also the first 60% gaming keyboard on the market with Analog Optical Switches, durability with Doubleshot PBT keycaps, aluminum construction, and a detachable Type-C cable for a quick charge. We have more info on the keyboard below in case you're interested in getting a copy for yourself. The keyboard is currently for sale starting today for $150 through both the Razer store and select retailers.

Fitted with Razer Analog Optical Switches, the Huntsman Mini Analog brings a finer degree of control to gaming with adjustable analog sensitivity presets, and double keymapping for digital/analog inputs. This allows users to enjoy fine throttle-control or steering in racing games or assign two functions to a single key depending on how hard the key is pressed, to have both walk and sprint on a single button in an FPS. For maximum durability, the Huntsman Mini Analog is topped with Doubleshot PBT keycaps, for a long lasting, textured finish, retaining their crisp looks even after extended use. An aluminum construction further adds to the overall durability of the keyboard, while the detachable Type-C cable guarantees easy portability. The Huntsman Mini Analog is the first 60% gaming keyboard on the market to feature Razer Analog Optical Switches, making it ideal for LAN players, fans of minimalist gaming set-ups, or those looking to save space, whilst giving users the fine control and precision demanded by today's games.