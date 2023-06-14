Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Razer, Video Games | Tagged: gaming, laptop, Razer

Razer Releases Next-Gen Blade 14 Gaming Laptop

Razer has released a brand new model of their Blade 14 gaming laptop, complete with some new upgrades to make it better.

Razer has revealed a brand new version of their Blade 14 gaming laptop, as the team has a new 2023 model with some next-gen upgrades. While some things have remained the same, there are core elements to the latest model that have been given either a minor upgrade or a complete overhaul to have it on par with desktop gaming computers. Giving you functionality, power, and the ability to game anywhere. This includes an expandable DDR5 memory, a better QHD display, upgraded ports, a 10-hour battery, and more. We got more info below as the laptop is available right now on the company's website starting at $2,400.

"Featuring the all-new AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series laptop graphics and faster DDR5-5600MHz SO-DIMM memory enables the Blade 14 to slice effortlessly through demanding gaming and creative workloads. Users experience this power through an immersive 16:10 aspect ratio QHD+ 240Hz display with stunning color depth and contrast. The new Blade 14 is the most portable chassis in the Razer Blade line of premium gaming laptops, designed to deliver top-tier performance at home, on the road, and anywhere in-between. With a slim profile of just 0.71 in. (17.99 mm), and weighing only 4.05 lbs. (1.84 kg), the Blade 14 is made to move."

"A comprehensive array of ports keeps users connected with two USB4 Type-Cs and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports that support a full suite of peripherals, including Thunderbolt™ docks. In addition to the plethora of ports to keep users connected in-person, the 1080p webcam enables users to connect to the outside world, featuring passwordless sign-in enabled by Windows Hello and a new mechanical privacy shutter for greater security. Equipped with a larger 68.1 Wh battery, the new Razer Blade 14 provides up to 10 hours of life[1] to get users through a full day of work or play. Within Razer Synapse, a new Battery Health Optimizer feature has been added, allowing users who like to stay plugged in, the ability to limit the charge capacity of the battery and better protect its health over the years. For the most mobile users moving, quick-charging is supported via USB-C – capable of reaching 80% charge in 1-hour[2]– to ensure less time is spent tethered to an outlet."

