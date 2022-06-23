Razer Releases Ornata V3 Low-Profile Ergonomic Keyboard

Razer has revealed a brand new model of gaming keyboard as part of their line today with the Ornata V3 Low-Profile Ergonomic Keyboard. The particular design to this was was to provide a smaller version that was a bit more comfortable, giving you the same feeling of a regular keyboard with more instant access options available at your fingertips. There are two versions of the keyboard up for sale as we speak as the regular Ornata V3 is going for $70, while a more compact Ornata V3 X is being sold for $40. We have more details about it below from the team themselves, along with a brand new video showing it off, as you can purchase it via their website and select retailers.

With its new, smaller footprint and slimline keycap design, the Ornata V3 meets the needs of modern gamers looking for a full-size gaming keyboard with added value features at an accessible price point. With a more compact, modern design, the Ornata V3 is equipped with Razer Mecha-membrane Switches combining the best of both mechanical and membrane switch technology. The switches provide a soft cushioned touch for gaming comfort, along with a crisp tactility for the most satisfying clicks. For maximum durability, the ABS keycaps of the Ornata V3 are UV-coated to improve fade and scratch resistance. The gaming keyboard is rounded off with Razer Chroma RGB with 10 lighting zones, backlit dedicated media keys and an ergonomic magnetic soft-touch wrist rest for long hours of play which is not often found in this price range. Also announced today was the Ornata V3 X, offering the same compact yet full-size, low-profile form factor with durable UV-coated ABS keycaps and a spill-resistant design. The Ornata V3 X has silent membrane switches, Razer Chroma RGB with 1-zone lighting, and a detachable wrist rest for gaming comfort.