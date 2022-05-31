Razer Reveals Brand New Barracuda Line Of Headsets

Razer revealed an awesome new line of gaming headsets this morning as they have introduced the brand new Barracuda set with multiple options. Depending on what you need and how much you're willing to spend, you have a few choices in front of you. The basic model is simply the Barracuda ($100) which gives you crystal clear audio Dual Wireless connectivity, and an integrated microphone with noise cancellation. It gives you everything simplified. The next step up is the Barracuda Pro ($160) which allows you to be connected to two devices simultaneously, has high-speed performance, and more options through the audio app. Finally, the Barracuda X ($250) is essentially the esports pro edition as it has surround sound, a detachable mic, longer battery life, and more. You can read up on all three below as they are available today on their website, at Razer Store locations, and at select retailers.

Razer Barracuda Featuring Razer's TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers and THX Spatial Audio, the Barracuda delivers detailed and punchy sound, bringing movies and games to life. The FlowKnit Memory Foam headband and earcup padding allow for long-term comfortable wear, with the on-headset controls easily within reach for access to the headset functions. The Barracuda also features Razer SmartSwitch Dual Wireless connectivity and an Integrated Beamforming microphone with noise cancellation, to give users a versatile, wireless headset, compatible with mulitple devices for up to 40 hours use on a single battery charge. For legacy devices, the Barracuda also supports 3.5mm analog inputs.

Barracuda Pro Featuring Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation Technology (ANC) the Barracuda Pro provides the user with an uninterrupted audio experience in all surroundings, ideal for intense gaming sessions requiring maximum focus, as well as for anyone wanting to enjoy their music outdoors while muting any distractions from the outside world. Using Razer SmartSwitch Dual Wireless, the Barracuda Pro can be connected to two devices at the same time, switching seamlessly between the two as needed. This allows a user to game on their PC, and with a single button press, switch the Barracuda Pro to take a call without the need to unpair and pair between devices. All Barracuda models support both Razer HyperSpeed Wireless (2.4GHz) and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, for high-speed gaming performance and mobile-friendly Bluetooth convenience. Whether calling shots in-game or checking in with family and friends on the phone, the Barracuda Pro gives crystal clear voice communication thanks to its dual integrated beamforming noise-cancelling microphones, that have been fine-tuned for peak vocal pick-up. This is further supported by three levels of active noise-suppression, selectable through the companion Razer Audio App. The new Razer TriForce Bio-Cellulose 50mm drivers featured in the Barracuda Pro deliver a rich, natural and detailed soundscape. For pure, undiluted sound, the headset features its own built-in amplifier, the world-class THX Achromatic Audio Amplifier (THX AAA), to ensure ultra-low distortion, improved signal-to-noise ratio, a greater dynamic range, better power output, and more detail and clarity for music lovers. It also offers THX Spatial Audio, providing excellent in-game to give gamers a more immersive experience and lifelike audio for listening to music and movies as well.

Barracuda X Full Bluetooth support has been added through the inclusion of Razer SmartSwitch Dual Wireless, while battery life has been more than doubled and now delivers up to 50 hours of use on a single charge. With a detachable HyperClear cardioid microphone, 40mm Razer Triforce Drivers and support for 7.1 Surround Sound, the Barracuda X is the perfect lightweight all-round multi-platform gaming headset. The Barracuda Pro, Barracuda and Barracuda X are the latest additions to Razers popular range of wireless headsets using the latest proprietary technologies such as SmartSwitch, and THX AAA, to offer a superior experience to users. With headsets that will let users enjoy music and games while being connected to multiple devices at once, the new Razer Barracuda range is the perfect companion for everyone who wants to bring their sound with them wherever they go.