Razer Reveals New THX-Certified Gaming Headset With Razer Opus

This morning, Razer revealed a brand new gaming headset as the company has a THX-certified headset with the Razer Opus. Going on sale today through their website and select locations, the Opus offers noise cancelation, THX audio, stunning clarity, and some mighty fine features for gamers to take advantage of. This is designed to be a super comfortable headset that's versatile and gives you multiple options on how to utilize the audio features. You can read more about it below as the headset is currently on sale for $200.

"Through close collaboration with the Opus design team, we were able to provide input throughout the development process," said Peter Vasay, Head of THX Certification. "The result is a high-performance wireless headphone that delivers a rich, balanced soundstage, clear vocals, and deep impactful bass optimized for music, games, and movies." "Even with our many years of experience in creating headsets for one of the most demanding audiences in the world, the design of the Razer Opus required us to rethink every detail," said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer's Peripherals Business Unit. "With the Razer Opus headphones, we are able to deliver a listening experience that will satisfy even the most discerning audiophile, in any environment." ABOUT THE RAZER OPUS THX Certified – For clear vocals & dialog, no distortion, and great noise isolation

Advanced ANC – Hybrid active noise cancellation with 4 dedicated ANC mics

Crafted for Comfort – Plush leatherette foam ear cushions and headband

Opus Mobile App – THX-tuned EQ presets, automatic settings, and battery status

Quick Attention Mode – For situational awareness whenever you need it

Auto Pause / Auto Play – For seamless media playback

On-the-Go Design – Up to 25 hours with ANC on, 3.5mm jack, and carrying case • Drivers: 2 x 40mm dynamic drivers • Weight: 265g • Frequency response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz • Microphone: 4 for hybrid ANC, 2 for voice chat • Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2 & 3.5mm • Codecs: AAC & APTX, 4.2, A2DP, AVRCP, HFP