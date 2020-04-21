Razer Reveals Their New Blade Stealth 13 Gaming Laptop

Razer revealed a brand new gaming laptop design today as the company will be bringing gamers the Blade Stealth 13 Gaming Laptop. This is the first Ultrabook with a 13.3" 120Hz display, which utilizes the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU and a faster 25W variant of the Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor. It also features a faster and more efficient keyboard, more efficient LPDDR4X memory, all inside the company's matte black aluminum chassis. You can read the finer details below, as you can purchase one today between $1,800-2,000 on their website.

The all-new Blade Stealth 13 features the world's fastest 13.3" display with a 120Hz refresh rate – a feature currently available only on the Blade Stealth 13. The increased refresh rate delivers fast but crisp visuals, making targets easier to see and text easier to read. The display offers a 1920x1080p resolution and is finished with a matte coating for improved glare reduction. Every Blade Stealth 13 covers 100% of the sRGB space and comes custom-calibrated from the factory to ensure a vivid, color-accurate experience whether gaming, creating or watching. The latest Blade Stealth 13 is powered by the all-new NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 memory and 1,024 NVIDIA CUDA cores, for up to an 80% increase in performance over the GeForce GTX 1050. The new GPU allows gamers to enjoy the latest battle royale games on a 13-inch notebook, an experience only possible on the Blade Stealth 13. Coupled with NVIDIA Optimus Technology, the Blade Stealth 13 is optimized to provide performance when wanted and battery when needed.

The Blade Stealth 13 has been updated with a new keyboard featuring a full-sized right shift key and half-height directional keys for a faster and more efficient typing experience. Equipped with single-zone Razer Chroma RGB backlighting, the keyboard can be customized to match any of the 16.8 million colors and unique lighting effects available in Razer Synapse 3. In addition to the new keyboard, the Blade Stealth 13 features a new 16GB kit of LPDDR4X memory capable of 3733MHz while being more energy efficient. The new integrated memory means that CPU intensive applications, such as gaming or photo editing, will receive noticeable performance gains while not taxing the battery as heavily.