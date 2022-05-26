Razer Reveals Two New Apparel Collections With Genesis & Unleashed

Razer revealed today that they will be releasing brand new apparel collections in two different lines, which will be called Genesis and Unleashed. These two lines are a part of a new in-house apparel set that is designed to give comfort and fashion at home and on the go. The company has released previous "limited edition" lines with collaborations between BAPE and Fossil, both of which sold out in a day. So the company is offering that same kind of drop with their primary branding so you have access to that type of streetwear. We have the rundown of what's in these collections along with images and prices for you to check out, as they are exclusively available through the company's shop.

Razer Genesis: Razer Genesis is distinguished by its minimalistic designs and subtle green lines, featuring Razer's iconic tripled-headed snake logo and branding. Designed with comfort in mind, this collection consists of a classic t-shirt and shorts as well as a must-have bucket hat and a stylish bomber jacket that has a concealable hood and waterproof zippers. Instantly recognizable with Razer's black and green colors, Razer Genesis was made for those who like to strike a balance between effortless style and comfort with versatile pieces made for everyday wear, inside or outside. Razer Unleashed: Razer Unleashed, as the name implies, features bold and oversized prints unleashing the Razer brand across a variety of stylish gear created for the ultimate fan. This collection includes an oversized Tee, a stylish sweatshirt with seamless pockets and casual shorts. The zip-up hoodie, big enough to go over gaming headsets, was specifically designed with the gamer in mind. The tops pair nicely with jogger pants and shorts, and to complete the look, gamers have a choice of a snapback cap or a bucket hat. This collection is also in Razer's iconic black and green colors with oversized Razer wordmarks for those who like to flaunt their allegiance.

Razer Genesis Tee: $49.99 | €59.99

Razer Genesis Bomber Jacket: $99.99 | €109.99

Razer Genesis Shorts: $69.99 | €79.99

Razer Genesis Bucket Hat: $39.99 | €44.99 Razer Unleashed Oversized Tee: $59.99 | €69.99

Razer Unleashed Sweatshirt: $69.99 | €79.99

Razer Unleashed Zip Hoodie: $99.99 | €109.99

Razer Unleashed Shorts: $59.99 | €69.99

Razer Unleashed Jogger Pants: $79.99 | €89.99

Razer Unleashed Snapback Cap: $39.99 | €44.99

Razer Unleashed Bucket Hat: $39.99 | €44.99