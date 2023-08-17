Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Razer, Video Games | Tagged: gaming, Keyboard

Razer Unveils Its First Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboard

Razer has a brand new gaming keyboard design out on the market as they have added their first Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboard.

Razer took time today to reveal their latest addition to the line of keyboards, as players have the chance to snag the company's first Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboard. The design is the BlackWidow V4 75%, giving you a chance to change out keys as you see fit with its own kit, offering you a plethora of customization options while still working as a top gaming keyboard. We have more info about it below from the company as there are some cool options ahead for those looking to utilize this design.

Razer Orange Tactile Mechanical Switches

Coming in both black and white colorways, the Razer BlackWidow V4 75% offers compatibility with three or five-pin switches for even more customizability. Its innovative socketed PCB design empowers users to seamlessly alternate pre-loaded switches with their choice of mechanical alternatives, giving them absolute reign over their keyboard's feel and responsiveness. Pre-loaded with Razer's all-new Orange Tactile Mechanical Switches Gen-3, it features a higher bump point and a cleaner sound profile that resonates with every keystroke. These improvements over the previous generation match the desire for superior tactility that modern gamers crave.

Superior Typing Dynamics

The BlackWidow V4 75% is meticulously engineered with a gasket-mounted FR4 plate, and also features two layers of sound-dampening foam. One layer is sandwiched between an already tape-enhanced printed circuit board (PCB) and the FR4 plate, while the other is placed at the bottom of the case to reduce unwanted pinging and reverberation. The plate-mounted stabilizers also come factory-lubed to perfection for smoother key travel while effectively reducing any unwanted rattling sounds. Additionally, the PCB of this keyboard is also designed to support screw-in stabilizers should users choose to swap out the stock stabilizers. As such, the BlackWidow V4 75% delivers light, balanced keystrokes that resonate with a full, satisfying sound, offering an unparalleled typing experience.

Immersive Chroma RGB

The keyboard's lean 75% layout ensures gamers have all the essential keys while getting maximum mouse maneuvering real estate. Encased in a sturdy 5052 aluminum alloy frame, it champions longevity without compromising aesthetics. Amplified by Razer Chroma RGB with a 2-side underglow and per-key lighting, this will transform any battle station into an aesthetic masterpiece.

Exceptional Gaming Features

The multi-function roller and media keys allow gamers to enjoy convenience for all entertainment needs. At its core, the BlackWidow V4 75% is a keyboard fully packed with premium gaming features including up to 8000Hz polling rate, fully programmable keys via Razer Synapse, Doubleshot ABS Keycaps, N-key rollover, and anti-ghosting. Crafted from the culmination of community feedback and passion, the BlackWidow V4 75% is Razer's response to the collective call of gamers worldwide. Every detail of this keyboard speaks of Razer's relentless drive to empower its community with tools rooted in innovation.

