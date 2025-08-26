Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Razer, Video Games | Tagged: headset, Kraken Kitty V3

Razer Unveils New Kraken Kitty V3 Gaming Headset

Razer unveiled the next evolution in one of their more popular gaming headsets, as they showed off the Razer Kraken Kitty V3 line

Article Summary Razer launches Kraken Kitty V3 gaming headsets in three colors with upgraded design and tech.

Features include Razer Chroma RGB lighting, flexible build, and immersive audio enhancements.

Offers wireless, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB-A connectivity for versatile streaming and gaming.

Equipped with THX Spatial Audio, advanced microphone, and comfy memory foam ear cushions.

Razer has a new line of headsets hitting the market, as they have upgraded one of their most popular designs with the Kraken Kitty V3. As you can see here, they've expanded the line to three colors, with several improvements to them, including RGB lighting on the cups and ears, a smaller design, better flexibility, improved audio, and more. We have the finer details of everything changed in this new lineup, as they're currently selling for $180.

Razer Kraken Kitty V3

Inspired by its feline form, the Kraken Kitty V3 line is bold, expressive, and unmistakably Razer. Featuring the signature cat-ear design, immersive audio, and vibrant Razer Chroma RGB lighting, the Kraken Kitty V3 Pro combines standout style with serious sound—perfect for streaming, gaming, or creating content on the go. The Kraken Kitty V3 Pro is engineered to deliver both style and substance. Designed for gamers and content creators, the headset offers immersive sound, clear voice capture, and versatile connectivity to support a wide range of setups and use cases. Key features include:

Three modes of connectivity: Switch between Razer HyperSpeed Wireless (2.4 GHz) for ultra-low-latency audio, Bluetooth 5.3 for on-the-go use, or wired USB-A for uninterrupted gameplay.

Switch between Razer HyperSpeed Wireless (2.4 GHz) for ultra-low-latency audio, Bluetooth 5.3 for on-the-go use, or wired USB-A for uninterrupted gameplay. Stream and Game Reactive Kitty Ears: Powered by Razer Chroma RGB with 16.8 million colors and endless lighting effects. Designed to react dynamically to games and live events, the headset syncs seamlessly with over 300 games and 500 devices across 50+ partners.

Powered by Razer Chroma RGB with 16.8 million colors and endless lighting effects. Designed to react dynamically to games and live events, the headset syncs seamlessly with over 300 games and 500 devices across 50+ partners. Retractable Razer HyperClear Super Wideband Mic: Offers high-definition voice quality with a wider frequency range, ensuring everything said shines through clearly and naturally.

Offers high-definition voice quality with a wider frequency range, ensuring everything said shines through clearly and naturally. Razer TriForce Titanium 40 mm Drivers: Patented 3-part driver design with crisp highs, smooth mids, and deep lows for pure audio magic.

Patented 3-part driver design with crisp highs, smooth mids, and deep lows for pure audio magic. THX Spatial Audio: Advanced 7.1 surround sound with true-to-life acoustics that optimizes game's sound design.

Advanced 7.1 surround sound with true-to-life acoustics that optimizes game's sound design. Protein Leatherette with Memory Foam Ear Cushions: Soft, cushioned seal that hugs the ears for improved comfort and sound isolation

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!