Nintendo Provides New Overview Video For Drag x Drive

Check out the latest overview video for Drag x Drive, as Nintendo will release the sports title for the Switch 2 this August

Drag x Drive combines wheelchair sports, skateboarding, and creative trick gameplay.

Use motion-sensitive Joy-Cons for unique dual-wheel controls, passes, shots, and tricks.

Play online or offline, customize your driver, and unlock helmets, parts, and colors.

Nintendo released a brand-new video for their upcoming sports title, Drag x Drive, as the game arrives for the Nintendo Switch 2 next month. The game utilizes the Joy-Cons a bit more than you would expect, as they individually work both the wheels and arms you use to play the game. You'll have to work a little extra on handling to get around the court, while timing your passes and throws competing in The Park. Enjoy the video as the game arrives on August

Drag x Drive

Inspired by a mix of wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, wheelchair motocross, and skateboarding, Drag x Drive lets you shoot, pass, dunk and perform tricks. Use dual mouse controls to move your wheels by sliding both Joy-Con 2 controllers on a flat surface forward to move ahead or move just one controller to quickly turn and pivot and the other back. Once you grab the ball, simply raise your hand and flick your wrist to shoot. Rack up extra points by performing tricks like doing bunny hops, backflips, and even launching yourself off a half-pipe. You can also clap, wave and high-five your teammates using motion controls.

Hop into online lobbies for matches with players from near and far. Once 6 players join, a game will automatically start! Up to 12 people can join a Public Park.

You can also get a group of friends together (with or without GameChat) to play in Friend Parks, which are private parks where you can pick and choose what you'd like to do. Make use of two courts for games and play matches with up to 6 players in one court. You can also compete against each other in additional challenges to try and earn the top spot on your park's leaderboard!

Offline, you can also play alone against computer-controlled opponents to hone your skills.

Choose from a selection of three different drivers to suit your preferred play style: Guard, Center or Forward. Each driver has their own stats, so be sure to find the one that complements your game.

Looking for a change of pace? Hop off the court and race around a track in the Circuit Sprint minigame, compete in shooting contests or Park-wide minigames like Rebound Scramble, jump rope to practice bunny hopping and more.

Complete challenges to earn in-game trophies and unlock customizable helmets, which you can use to personalize your driver's appearance. Match them up with your choice of armor, frames and tires, customize colors and add your preferred number to complete your look!

