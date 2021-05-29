Razer Unveils The BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed Gaming Keyboard

This week, Razer unveiled a new entry into their line of gaming keyboards as we got introduced to the BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed. This one was designed to have a slimmer streamlined appearance as you're looking at a 65% gaming keyboard with full-height keys, arrow and navigation keysets for maximum usability, and low-latency wireless connectivity in a compact form factor. We have more details on it from the company below, and if you're looking to buy one, you can purchase it directly through their website or at select retailers for $180.

With its space-saving compact form-factor, the BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed retains the most frequently used keys outside of the standard alphanumeric layout, with a cleverly designed, compact key layout, minimizing space. By keeping a dedicated arrows key set and moving the navigation group to the side of the keyboard, users easily access the most frequently used functions of a full-sized keyboard, with all other full-sized functions available through secondary keys.

To meet the demands of minimalistic, wire-free set-ups the BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed uses Razer's new HyperSpeed Multi-Device Dongle, allowing a compatible Razer HyperSpeed keyboard/mouse combination to be connected to the PC, all via a single dongle. With support for the HyperSpeed Multi-Device Dongle already built into a wide range of existing HyperSpeed Wireless enabled products, the new dongle further helps to reduce desktop clutter and frees up an all-important USB port.

The BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed is also Bluetooth enabled, allowing seamless switching between up to 3 paired devices. A USB-C cable completes the connectivity options, allowing for use and charging at the same time, with each full charge lasting up to 200 hours of use. Available with either silent, linear Yellow Switches with newly improved sound dampeners, or clicky, tactile Green Switches for that satisfying sound. The keyboard also features per key Razer Chroma RGB lighting, sturdier Doubleshot ABS keycaps with legends that will never fade, and extra-thick side walls, giving maximum durability and longevity with a premium typing experience.