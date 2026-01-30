Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Geekon, Midnight Games, Real Estate Simulator 2

Real Estate Simulator 2 Announced For Steam in 2026

Become the ultimate real estate agent in Real Estate Simulator 2, as the sequel will be released for PC via Steam sometime in 2026

Article Summary Real Estate Simulator 2 launches on PC via Steam in 2026 with expanded gameplay and new features.

Renovate, furnish, and flip properties across a seamless open city as a real estate entrepreneur.

Buy vehicles, deliver furniture, and manage projects amid a dynamic day/night cycle and live market.

Analyze trends, outsmart competitors, and build your property-flipping empire from the ground up.

Indie game developer Geekon and publisher Midnight Games have revealed their latest sim title sequel, as we're getting Real Estate Simulator 2. Essentilly serving as a direct follow-up to the first title, they have expanded all of your options to make this a greater simulator title where you'll go on to conquer this city as the biggest agent in town. Enjoy the trailer and details here as we wait to learn specifically when we'll see it arrive first in Early Access.

The sequel to Real Estate Simulator takes things up a notch. Step into the role of a real estate entrepreneur, with no loading screens between locations. Buy rundown properties, clean and renovate them with your own hands, then furnish and sell for profit. Drive your vehicle to deliver furniture, manage your projects, and adapt to a dynamic day/night cycle and changing market. Every choice shapes your path to success. Fix it, Furnish it, Flip it! Business management in detail! In Real Estate Simulator 2, you're not just flipping homes – you're building an empire from dust. Step into abandoned, trash-filled apartments and bring them back to life with your own hands. Clean up, scrub grime, repair broken walls – and transform ruins into dream homes.

Every project is yours from start to finish. Pick the furniture, choose the style, create a space that sells. From cozy studios to luxury lofts – every detail matters, every upgrade adds value. You've got wheels now! Buy a van, load it up, and deliver furniture across a seamless city – no loading screens, no limits. Want to work by night or schedule showings in the daylight? With a full day/night cycle, the city breathes and shifts around you. The market is alive. Prices change, demand rises and falls – adapt fast or lose to competitors. Analyze trends, grab hot deals, and flip smart. Real Estate Simulator 2 gives you total control: logistics, design, timing, and sales – all in a rich, semi-open world. Clean, plan, furnish, deliver, profit – and rise to the top.

