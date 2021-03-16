Rebellion Developments Reveals Post-Launch Plans For Evil Genius 2

Rebellion Developments drops a couple of tidbits today on Evil Genius 2 with post-launch plans and a new cinematic trailer. The team revealed today that once the game is up and running, they already have plans in the works for more content to be added. Staring with a photo mode that will be free to all players at the time of launch, giving those of you with a penchant for taking great photos of events in action a chance to catalog your world domination plans in great detail. Or give evidence for your eventual trial if you fail, whichever happens first. The game will also be getting new playable characters and options down the road, which you can read about below. Finally, the crew also released a new cinematic trailer that you can check out below. The game is set to be released on PC on March 30th.

The treachery won't stop with the release of Evil Genius 2. As revealed previously, there will be a season of new content coming to the game in the weeks and months after launch, and that includes both paid and free content. While the dev team is strictly focusing on launch right now, Rebellion can reveal a new campaign pack is planned for post-launch, featuring a new playable Genius, island lair and Force of Justice. Across other packs we'll also introduce new henchmen, minion types, room types, traps, items and more. We'll go into all of these in more detail shortly after launch, including the timings of various releases – so please stay tuned. For the supervillain who must have everything, we're offering the Evil Genius 2 Deluxe Edition. This includes the base game, Season Pass One, the Fountain of Youth and Trojan Horse items, and the Aurora Borealis in-game bonus item as well. Season Pass One grants you access to all of the content from Evil Genius 2 Season One as it becomes available post-launch; this will include: A campaign pack

Two henchmen packs

Two minions packs

A lair item pack