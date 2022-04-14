Rec Room Partners With The NBA For New Virtual Content

Rec Room announced today that they have partnered up with the NBA to have a new set of virtual experiences during the 2022 Playoffs. Starting today, the VR experience will be getting a brand new basketball court, all the team's logos on a ton of designs, and some new game modes that will entertain you and test your skills. Like trying to net the perfect shot in a special trick shot contest. The update is officially live today across all platforms as soon as you update the game, and will be running all the way through the postseason and the finals. We have more info below along with a trailer to show it off.

Just in time for the 2022 NBA Playoffs presented by Google Pixel, leading virtual world, games and user-generated content platform Rec Room and the National Basketball Association (NBA) will bring basketball fans an exciting way to play and celebrate their love for the sport through an NBA Experience. During the 2022 NBA postseason, NBA fans can come together in the NBA Experience within the Rec Center's lobby to play basketball, show off their best trick shots and more. Additionally, t-shirts from all 30 NBA teams, an NBA basketball and other NBA accessories will be available for fans to purchase and outfit their avatars.

Rec Room has had more than 60 million people around the world creating, sharing and playing games and other digital experiences. The platform is a welcoming and easy to navigate social place with thousands of games to play and friends to bond with in meaningful ways. Rec Room also gives players a no-code super easy way to make games, rooms and other content, and allows them to instantly publish their creations across all platforms. Players can also invite their friends to experience it together and form communities around their shared interests.