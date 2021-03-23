Red Bull Is Bringing Back The League Of Legends Solo Q

Red Bull has announced this morning they are bringing back the Solo Q 1-v-1 esports tournament for League Of Legends. Last year's event was a major success for them as they created an online tourney that saw over 80k participants across the globe compete to be crowned Red Bull Solo Q Champion. You can sign up right now at this link, however, the organizers failed to put a launch date on the tournament beyond the fact that it's taking place "this month". So signing up right now would be the best course of action. You can read a little bit more about the plans for this year's tournament below as we wait to get more info on a starting date.

The tournament series adds a new challenge to the League of Legends format; 1v1 duels where the player must draw "First Blood," take down the opponent's tower, or reach a 100-minion score to claim victory. A truly international circuit, Red Bull Solo Q 2021 will see more than 30 national tournaments, 10 international qualifiers, and a prestigious global final at the end of the year. The 2021 Red Bull Solo Q World Final is planned to be a spectacular onsite event in Germany; however, the health and safety of players is the number one priority, and this is subject to change. To make the 2021 competition the best yet, Red Bull Solo Q has joined forces with industry leading partners to bring the very best hardware to competitors. The tournament welcomes SteelSeries, the worldwide leader in gaming and esports peripherals, as the new official Red Bull Solo Q Peripheral Partner, providing headsets, keyboards and mice to duelists, ensuring full immersion with tools built for both elite performance and durability. Additionally, AOC, the global leader in gaming monitors, returns as the Official Monitor Partner for the event, bringing exceptional visual clarity and ultra-high refresh rates to competitors.