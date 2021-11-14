Red Bull Kumite 2021: Street Fighter V Quarterfinals Results

We're live at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas for the second day of Red Bull Kumite as we see players battle in Street Fighter V. For the first part of the day the top 16 players competed in round-robin events to determine who would love onto the Top 8 and form the official bracket for the Grand Championship. With those eight players in place, here are the results for the quarterfinals.

Red Bull Kumite 2021: Street Fighter V Quarterfinal – NL vs. MenaRD

NL jumped into this match with Cammy while Mena picked Birdie in this first to three battle. NL set the pace early with some rapid kicks and getting some air hits as soon as he could, despite dealing with anti-air tactics. It took a moment but NL went up 1-0 after timing it out and waiting for Mena to make mistakes. The second set was pretty evenly matched with a ton of fake-outs as each one scored a V, but Mena found his groove and took the second set to make it 1-1. The third match saw NL find his pacing again, and despite getting owned in one of the rounds, took the first and third round to make it a 2-1 affair. Mena tried to make a comeback in match four, but NL had his number at that point and swept both rounds for the 3-1 victory.

Red Bull Kumite 2021: Street Fighter V Quarterfinal – ChrisCCH vs. Brian_F

Chris decided to go with Sakura while Brian brought in Balrog. For the first game, the two traded off victories trying to feel each other out, but ultimately Brian took the quick first win to go up 1-0. The two traded victories again in the second match, blistering each other for decisive wins, but Chris eeked out a cautious second win to make it 2-0. Chris came into the third set to prove a point as he made short work of Brian in both games to make it 1-2. The two traded victories again in close matches for the fourth round, but Chris fired back for a quick victory on the third round to tie it up 2-2. In the fifth and final round, the two went heavy on the defense as neither wanted to give any kind of chance opening to the other. Chris took the first win after a tough run, while Brian kept pounding looking for weaknesses to get the second round. But in the end, Chris was able to exploit Brian's risk-taking for the big plays and it cost him as Chris won the last round to go up 3-2 and move onto the semifinals.

Red Bull Kumite 2021: Street Fighter V Quarterfinal – iDom vs. Yossan

For this set of matches, iDom popped in with Laura while Yossan chose Juri. Both players were pretty evenly set at the start taking a win apiece in the first match, but iDom dominated the third round for the 1-0 start. The second match was far more playing into the defense as the two slowly withered down each other's meters for the slow wins as they looked for openings. They traded off wins again before iDom again put on a dominant performance with a Perfect K.O. for the 2-0 lead. Yossan put in a valiant comeback in the third match as they traded victories yet again, but iDom pulled out the last win to make it a clean sweep 3-0.

Red Bull Kumite 2021: Street Fighter V Quarterfinal – Problem X vs. Punk

Problem decided to jump in with Alex for this match while Punk chose to come in with Karin. The first set had both players going strings against each other, very little juking as they opened up a flurry of blows against each other. They each took a win, however, Problem managed to snag the last win for the 1-0 start. The second match saw both being a lot dodgier with each other as they tried to feel out how they would approach, with the two trading off wins yet again at such a slower pace that Punk got a clock assist. But Punk took risks on the third that cost him as Problem found the opening and took the round 2-0. Punk came back firing on all cylinders for a strong opening win, but it was all for naught as he got slammed twice in a row with Problem taking the clean sweep to head to the semifinals.