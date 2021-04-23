Red Bull Kumite Announces 2021 Event Will Be Held In London

Red Bull Kumite officially announced today that the 2021 event will be jumping across the pond and will be taking place in London. The event will be taking place between May 22nd-23rd, featuring two fighting game tournaments for Guilty Gear Strive on Saturday, as well as the exclusive Street Fighter V tournament on Sunday. All of which will take place from the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in London, with ASTRO Gaming comes as Peripheral Partner and AOC returning as the official Monitor Partner. We have the full rundown for you below as they are currently signing up competitors to battle in the event.

Red Bull Kumite London will bring together 16 of the best Street Fighter V competitors to battle live for fans to crown a single champion. Originally held in Paris from 2015 to 2018, the prestigious competition was moved to Japan in 2019 as a nod to "the spiritual home to Street Fighter". For the 2021 edition, the legacy is coming to London!

To kick off the weekend, Red Bull Kumite London will feature an exclusive showcase of a new fighting game Guilty Gear Strive, incorporating competitions with pros, in-depth interviews with developer Arc System Works, and more. The showcase will host 12 prominent players from the Fighting Game Community, including some of the biggest names from the scene. The showcase will be streamed over a six-hour special show that will make sure fans and players learn everything they need to know ahead of Guilty Gear Strive's official release in June 2021.

On Sunday, the action-packed Street Fighter V tournament will take place. One of the most exciting spectacles in the esports calendar, 16 players from across the globe will battle it out across a ten-hour live stream. The event will include 15 of the greatest players the game has to offer, as well as one additional UK player who has earned the place among the stars by winning the Last Chance Qualifier UK on 2nd May.

The event has joined forces with industry-leading partners to bring the very best hardware to competitors. Red Bull Kumite London welcomes ASTRO Gaming, who create professional-grade video gaming equipment, as the new Peripheral Partner, providing world-class headsets, mixamps and controllers, ensuring full immersion with tools built for both elite performance and durability. Additionally, AOC, the global leader in gaming monitors, returns as the Official Monitor Partner for the event, bringing exceptional visual clarity and ultra-high refresh rates to competitors.