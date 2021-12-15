Red Bull Signs New Deal With North America Valorant Esports

Red Bull and Riot Games have come together for a new partnership deal, making them one of the leading sponsors for Valorant in North America. The two companies have worked together on several esports ventures in the past and have decided to press on into the next season. The shorthand to the deal is they will be a part of four annual Red Bull-hosted community tournaments, as Red Bull will return as a Signature Partner for VCT NA, having unique rights and opportunities they pursue joint co-marketing programs. We have a snippet of the announcement below.

As a Signature Partner, Red Bull will have unique rights and opportunities including usage of a Signature Partner Mark, access to Valorant IP, and the opportunity to pursue joint co-marketing programs around the game in NA. Red Bull will also continue to bring viewers some of the most exciting plays Valorant has to offer: The Red Bull Clutch. Whenever a player defies the odds and turns certain defeat into a jaw-dropping victory, Red Bull will be there to capture the moment in-game and celebrate the showstopper. In addition to the Red Bull Clutch moments, this partnership will feature four annual Red Bull-hosted community Valorant tournaments for fans to enjoy. Red Bull deeply values contributing to the grassroot communities and the broader esports ecosystem. We can't wait to see what they produce and the amazing Valorant talent they're able to spotlight.

"Red Bull has been championing esports for as long as anyone can remember, we're ecstatic to be welcoming them back to VCT NA as a Signature Partner," said Matthew Archambault, Head of Partnerships & Business Development for North American Esports at Riot. "I think both parties know that we've only begun to scratch the surface of what's possible for competitive Valorant and we're thrilled to be taking our partnership to the next level of engagement."