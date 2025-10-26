Posted in: eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Red Bull, Red Bull Wololo: Londinium

Red Bull Wololo: Londinium Announced For April 2026

Red Bull Wololo: Londinium returns for its eighth year in April 2026, as it will take over the Royal Albert Hall for six days

Red Bull is bringing back one of their premier UK events for 2026, as Red Bull Wololo: Londinium will take place next April. The annual Age of Empires event will be going big next year, as it will appear at the Royal Albert Hall from April 1-6, as we will see new and returning players compete across both Age of Empires II and IV. The event will also be broadcast live across Twitch and YouTube for those who cannot attend in person. We have more details below as tickets go on sale in December.

Red Bull Wololo: Londinium

Across six days of fierce competition, Red Bull Wololo: Londinium will take over a series of London's most iconic landmarks, bringing the battle for empire to the heart of the capital city. The first three days kick off the foundational Group Stage, with days four and five testing players to the limit in the Playoffs. The competition reaches its epic conclusion on the sixth day at the historic Royal Albert Hall, where over 3,000 fans will witness some of the world's top Age of Empires players clash in the tournament's thrilling Grand Finals.

Group Stages – April 1st-3rd 2025

Playoffs – April 4th-5th 2025

Grand Finals – April 6th 2025

In its history, Red Bull Wololo has delivered countless unforgettable moments – from Roberto "TaToH" Jiménez claiming the champion title at Heidelberg Castle in 2022, to Ørjan "TheViper" Larsen narrowly defeating Kai "Liereyy" Kallinger 4:3 in a thrilling grand final in 2021. Last year's event, Red Bull Wololo: El Reinado, saw four tenacious competitors claim victory across Age of Empires I, II, IV and Age of Mythology, as Hamzah "Hera" El-Baher, Alexis "MarineLorD" Eusebio, Themistoklis "TheMista" Bonidis, and Nguyễn "Chim Sẻ Đi Nắng" Đức Bình vied for the crowning titles of 2024 in Spain. Now, all eyes turn to see who will seize victory in 2026, and etch their name into Red Bull Wololo history.

