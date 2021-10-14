Red Vs. Blue Spinoff "Family Shatters" Will Debut Next Week

Rooster Teeth revealed they will be releasing a brand new spinoff of the popular Red Vs. Blue series with the Family Shatters miniseries. To be clear, this series will be a non-canonical spinoff series of Red Vs. Blue: Zero, which if you haven't checked that out, follows a group of soldiers in a unit called the Shatter Squad. If you haven't had a chance to catch up with all of that (which is the current mainline version of the RvB series out there after the previous one was essentially retired), don't worry, there's only one season of the show currently online that aired in late 2020, so it's an easy thing to catch up on in case you fell off or stopped watching after 18 seasons of the primary show.

To be very clear, this is not the start of Season 19 of the series, this is simply a miniseries that will contain 10 fast and fun spinoff shorts featuring this crew. The shorts will be available to Rooster Teeth FIRST members on Wednesday, October 20th, with it then appearing on Rooster Teeth proper and YouTube on Thursday, October 21st, and will follow that same release pattern every Wednesday after that for ten weeks. As to what the show will be about… seems more like they're going for a sitcom feel while also experimenting with some new stuff. As you can see from the trailer below, it's not the usual Red Vs. Blue content, as these shorts were made in Unreal Engine and an experimental team using a combination of different techniques to film their content. Enjoy the trailer below as we wait for the premiere next week to see what this new show has planned.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Red vs Blue: Family Shatters Trailer (https://youtu.be/F2-nXmM5nRQ)