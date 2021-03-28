Red Wings: Aces Of The Sky Will Be Getting A Special Edition

Meridiem Games and All In! Games announced they will be releasing a special edition of Red Wings: Aces Of The Sky. This is essentially going to be the all-in-one package for this title as Meridiem will work to both publish and manufacture a physical box product of the game with plans to distribute it across Europe. This will also be as complete of a game as you can get with all of the patches, updates, and additions to the game since it launches last year. You can read more about it below along with an image of the packs and the latest trailer for the game, as it will launch on both PS4 and Nintendo Switch on July 2nd, 2021.

Red Wings: Aces Of The Sky is an exhilarating third-person aerial combat game set in the skies of World War I. Experience this breakthrough era of flight when the courage of pilots boarded on insanity and the stakes were never higher. Pilot legendary warplanes from the World War I era and engage in thrilling arcade style aerial dogfights and relive historic events retold in glorious comic book-stylized visuals. Go head-to-head with feared opponents and witness the rise and fall of the legendary Red Baron and cheat death on your way to victory. A piece of history – accompany the legendary Red Baron in the thrilling story-driven campaign.

Local co-op – fly solo or with a hotshot partner.

Unique combination – experience a unique mix of arcade gameplay, historic events and over-the-top, comic book-stylized visuals.

Fly even higher – use your unique abilities to take your opponents down and develop your deadly pilot aim with skill points.

– use your unique abilities to take your opponents down and develop your deadly pilot aim with skill points. Choose your warplane – pilot over 10 historical warplanes from the Entente Powers and the Triple Alliance.